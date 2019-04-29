Chandlerville Village Board Election Mishandled, Complaint Filed

A candidate for Chandlerville Village Board says that election laws were broken in the handling of the April consolidated election. Hal Carlock, one of the election candidates for Chandlerville Village Board says that the County Clerk, the County Commissioner chairman, and the Illinois State Board of Elections have made massive mistakes in handling the election and a subsequent complaint.

Carlock describes how the complaint started with County Clerk Shelly Wessel. “I asked Shelly, ‘Why did you have [Penny Meyer] as a judge and she’s a candidate?’ She said, ‘Well, I made the call. I was short of electoral judges and I made the call. The votes have been counted and that’s it.’ I replied, ‘What you did was wrong. You can’t have a candidate being an electoral judge.'” According to Carlock, he spoke to Wessel later in the week and contends that she knew in advance that Meyer would serve as a judge while also being on the ballot.

Carlock then describes how County Commissioner Chairman Mike Barnett handled the follow up to the complaint. Carlock says he spoke with the commissioner once and then tried to reach him for subsequent follow-ups. “I waited a few days and called him probably 8 or 9 times. It kept just ringing one time and then hanging up. I told my wife that he had our number [blocked]. He’s the chairman of the Cass County Board. Why is he pulling this trick?”

According to Carlock, Barnett did not bring the complaint before the board but rather through local friends. Carlock says he was contacted by an acquaintance of he and the Cass County Board Chairman about having a good case for the complaint. Carlock asked how they had found out about the complaint when it had not been made public. Barnett reportedly read Carlock’s complaint letter to this mutual acquaintance over the phone.

Carlock filed the letter of complaint because Wessel allowed then-candidate Penny Meyer to serve as an election judge in one of the two precincts voting for Chandlerville Village Board. Carlock was defeated by 3 votes for the final seat in the 3 seat race by Meyer. Carlock says he doesn’t dispute any vote totals. In a letter of complaint filed with the Circuit Clerk, the County Board, the Cass County State’s Attorney, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and the Illinois State Board of Elections, Carlock is concerned with how the vote was taken.

Carlock said he contacted the Circuit Clerk for the election violation and said he would have to file a complaint that would cost him $146 to have it sent before the Illinois State Board of Elections. Carlock said he went to the Illinois Attorney General’s office and asked about filing a complaint. “The Attorney General Office called me. A man by the name of Mike Matulis told me that there really isn’t much that they can do. He said that they have to hear from the State Board of Elections about a complaint. I jumped on to him a bit asking if they were passing the buck on the situation. Every person I’ve spoken to on the situation has passed the buck. I’m a seventy year old man running for my first office. No one is wanting to stick up for me.”

Meyer and Wessel would be in direct violation of Illinois Election Judge Qualifications Section 6, as part of the Illinois Election Code paragraph 5, sections 13 and 14. The Illinois State Board of Elections did reach out to the Clerk’s office on April 16th, in accordance with a letter sent to WLDS/WEAI asserting that Wessel should pay closer attention to assigning judges in the future, but that Meyer did no electioneering in the polling place according to their findings. ISBE said it could pursue no further action unless Carlock could present evidence that Meyer had conducted any improper behavior to the Cass County Clerk’s Office and to the Cass County State’s Attorney.

Carlock believes that nepotism and lack of accountability at the local level have stone-walled his complaints from being heard by the community. County Clerk Wessel could not be reached for comment because she was out of the office for vacation. County Chairman Mike Barnett and the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment at this time.