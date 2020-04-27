Chapin Leads Morgan County in 2020 Census Response

Morgan County has received a 4% increase in responses to the 2020 in the last week. In email communication from Morgan County GIS lead Shawn Artis this afternoon, Morgan County’s response to the census sits at 56.6%, placing it at 57th across Illinois’ 102 counties. The Village of Chapin currently leads all municipalities with responses at 65.5%. South Jacksonville sits at 61% and the City of Jacksonville is in third with a response rate of 56.2%.

The percentages are based on the number of residential addresses that have responded. Those addresses were submitted by the county in the Census LUCA program. Artis says that the places that need to work on getting census responses are Woodson, Waverly, and Meredosia.

Artis says that if you lost your mailed response card, you can still fill out a census form by going to my 2020census online and filling out address information. Artis says there is no need to fill out the census again if you have received a second mailer.

The end of the census count is now October 31st due to delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.