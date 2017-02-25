Chapin Lions Club hosts 18th Annual Soup Supper Tonight

The Chapin Lions Club is hosting their 18th annual Soup Supper tonight to benefit a local missionary group.

For nearly two decades, the Chapin Lions Club Soup Supper has been raising money for “In His Service,” a group made up of mostly local doctors and nurses who go on mission trips around the world.

Chapin Lions Club Treasurer Bob Smith and “In His Service” President Theresa Schroeder joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday, where they discussed tonight’s soup supper.

Schroeder explains “In His Service” was established after a visit to her husband in South Korea.

“My husband was very active in the Lions Club in Chapin. He actually worked off-shore oil, and in 1988, when he was in South Korea, and when I saw the lack of medical supplies and the living conditions in South Korea, when I returned, ‘In His Service’ was birthed after that mission,” says Schroeder.

Schroeder says the Chapin Lions Club has raised $30,000 for “In His Service” over the last 17 years, and explains exactly where that money goes.

“We’re all a bunch of volunteers, we all purchase our own tickets, and the money that the Lions Club donates is for medication, for supplies. Sometimes we meet up with surgery teams and do some fairly large surgeries in-country. If it’s a surgery that can’t be taken care of at the mission we’re at, we might take the patient two or three hours to a hospital that can do their surgery,” explains Schroeder.

The group is also collecting personal hygiene items, wash cloths, empty label-free prescription bottles and suitcases to transport items to countries these medical professionals will visit. Tonight’s Soup Supper will take place at the Chapin American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m.