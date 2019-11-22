Chapin Says No to Pot Sales & Cultivation Sites

A village in Morgan County has said no to pot sales and cultivation. Village Trustees in Chapin said no to recreational cannabis sales within the village in 2020, due to overwhelmingly negative results from a survey of residents, according to the Cass County Star-Gazette. Results indicated the majority of residents were opposed to recreational and medicinal dispensaries within the village as well as indoor cultivation centers. The board also denied manufacturing facilities and cannabis cafes and smoking lounges. The village voted no to zoning for recreational marijuana sales at their village meeting this past week.

Despite the ‘no’ to sales by the village’s trustees. Recreational marijuana usage will be allowed throughout the state of Illinois on January 1st.