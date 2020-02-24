Chapin Village Clerk Resigns

The Village of Chapin is looking for a new clerk. Rosanne Hamilton will resign her post as the clerk at the end of the fiscal year in April, according to the Cass County Star Gazette. According to the article, Hamilton said she is resigning to pursue more personal interests. The village is accepting applications for the position to fulfill the term which runs through April 2021.

The Village of Chapin is also looking for a new snow plow and salt spreader. The village owned vehicle has been put out of commission due to an accident. Village trustees are currently looking for replacement trucks. The village’s fire department added a new probationary firefighter in February and promoted one to full-time status.

Anyone interested in the clerk position should call 472-3111 for more information.