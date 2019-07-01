Charges Coming For Driver in Pike County I-72 Accident

The Illinois State Police responded to an accident on Interstate 72, Milepost 41 just west of the Illinois River in Pike County Sunday night.

39 year old Molly S. Rost of Petersburg was cited for driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, violation of an ignition locking device, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after 2003 Honda Pilot exited the roadway and struck a guardrail then overturned.

Rost was taken from the scene by EMS to Illini Hospital in Pittsfield for injuries. The extent of those injuries and Rost’s status is unknown. Pike County EMS, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Griggsville/Perry Fire Department all responded to the call along with District 9 Illinois State Police.