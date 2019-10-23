Check Your Pockets, Winning Lotto Ticket Sold at Jacksonville Truck Stop

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 23, 2019 at 12:03pm

One lucky person in the Jacksonville area may be sitting on a ticket worth $250,000.00 right now.

WAND TV is reporting that Lucky Day Lotto players are being told to check their tickets if they bought them in Jacksonville or Chicago.

A truck stop in Jacksonville and a convenience store in Chicago both sold winning tickets in yesterdays evening drawing.

The two winners will split the $500,000 jackpot, resulting in a $250,000 prize for each.

The winning tickets were purchased at Hannels FS Truck Stop, at 2003 w. Morton Ave., in Jacksonville and Gateway Newstand, on Riverside Plaza, in Chicago.

Both tickets matched all five numbers – 8 – 18- 28 – 32 – 35 – to win the jackpot.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize by visiting one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.