“Chick” Fritz, Artis recognized at Jax Main Street’s Annual meeting and FUNdraiser

A local individual and a local business were recognized at Jacksonville Main Street’s 2018 Annual Meeting and FUNdraiser last night.

Around 60 members and volunteers gathered at the dinner at Hamilton’s 110 North East to review the accomplishments of Jacksonville Main Street during 2018 and learn about plans for 2019.

Six individuals were elected by member attendees to serve vacant seats on the Board of Directors: Joy French Becker, Kerris Osborn, Tammy Middleton, and Tom Winner were elected for one-year terms. Liz Tracy and Gina Hamilton were elected for three-year terms. Outgoing board member Mike Hayes was thanked for his service, and long-time board member John Power was remembered. Also remembered was Cody Wright, who was instrumental in getting over 100 downtown properties named as a National Register Historic District.

Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing was named Jacksonville Main Street’s 2018 Business of the Year. Their efforts made the organization recipient of two of their annual fundraising events in 2018 and they sponsored the Craft Brew Festival, helping the organization raise over $10,000 to implement projects throughout the year and beyond.

Bringing home the 2018 Kristan Becker Hoffman Volunteer of the Year Award winner was Shawn Artis. Shawn created the Available Space app on the Jacksonville Main Street website which markets available commercial properties within the District. Artis also designed and continues to maintain the Discover Downtown app that identifies goods and services in a variety of categories that are near the user utilizing GIStechnology.