Chief Deputy Carmody discusses yesterday’s pot bust on I-72

Two California men are behind bars after local authorities seized around $800-thousand dollars worth of cannabis yesterday

Local law enforcement authorities are releasing additional information regarding the large cannabis bust on Interstate 72 yesterday just outside of Jacksonville. According to authorities, Morgan County Deputies initiated a traffic stop of a semi trailer tractor between milepost 64 and 65 on I-72 just south of the city yesterday shortly before 3:30 p.m. Following a subsequent search of the semi trailer, Morgan County Deputies arrested 25-year old Edward Danielyan and 46-year old Grigor Perchimyan, both of California, and booked them at the county jail between approximately 6:45 and 8 p.m. on one count each of alleged cannabis trafficking, manufacture or delivery of cannabis and possession of cannabis more than 500 grams.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Mike Carmody goes over the events leading up to the arrest.

“The vehicle was traveling east when it crossed over the side line, almost onto the rumble strips. The deputy believed that the operator of the vehicle may be tired or under the influence, and stopped the vehicle. After speaking with (the driver) for a little bit, he had an odor of cannabis come from the cab of the vehicle. (The deputy) asked permission to search and the driver agreed to (let the deputy) search the vehicle and trailer. He searched the cab of the vehicle, he then moved to the trailer, there he found approximately 201 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value around $4,000 per pound,” says Carmody.

Carmody says the deputy that initiated the traffic stop was assisted by officers from the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Police Departments, as well as Illinois State Police.

The investigation is still ongoing. According to Carmody, there are multiple different oddities that may prove that the trailer of the semi was tampered with after it was loaded on site, however he could not provide any specific details in that regard. Danielyan and Perchimyan remain in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.