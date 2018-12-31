Chief Mefford, Mayor Ezard hoping for a safe and fun New Year’s Day

One of the biggest celebrations throughout the entire year in the city of Jacksonville takes place tomorrow on New Year’s Day.

Hundreds of people, both from Jacksonville and the surrounding area, as well as from across central Illinois, flock to Jacksonville for the annual New Year’s Day celebration. Each year, all of the local bars and taverns across Jacksonville open up their doors early and welcome in myriad patrons to celebrate the ringing in of the new year. While most other places celebrate the new year the night before, on New Year’s Eve, it’s a special Jacksonville tradition to start the celebration on the first of January.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says that the annual New Year’s Day celebration is rather unique to the city of Jacksonville, and attracts plenty of folks from outside the city.

“When you talk to a lot of people from out of town and you say, ‘Hey be careful going into Jacksonville on New Years Day, there’s a lot going on in the downtown area,’ and they look at you funny. It’s a huge day for all of the bars and taverns, and not just the bars and taverns, it’s a huge day for the social clubs: AMVETS, the American Legion, the Elks Club and so forth,” says Ezard.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford wants to remind folks to plan ahead and have a safe ride home for New Year’s Day.

“New Year’s Day is probably the biggest day for people to go out in the city of Jacksonville. We just want remind the people to be safe in doing so, know their limits on the amount of alcohol they’re consuming, and be sure to have a plan in place for getting home. The last thing we want is to see someone get in an accident and get hurt or hurt someone else, so always have that plan in place for a designated driver, or take advantage of the local rides that are available, the [West Central Mass Transit] safe rides, the taxis, things like that. Or simply have a friend that remains sober to get everyone home safely,” says Mefford.

According to Chief Mefford, despite the large crowds, New Year’s Day typically doesn’t cause extra problems in terms of policing, however, he says there will be plenty of law enforcement officers out and about throughout the day and night to ensure everyone’s safety.