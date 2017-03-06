Chili Cook-Off Raises Money For Safe Ride

Yesterday was the 29th annual Don’s Place Chili Cook off. Proceeds from this years cook off were to benefit the Safe Ride Program for the West Central Mass Transit District.

Dan Kindred, owner of Don’s Place, says the event wasn’t as big as it has been but the Safe Ride Program will still get some money.

“A lot of these events like this don’t seem to be drawing the crowds like they used to, but we still had a fairly decent crowd, so they will still make some money. We were hoping to make close to $5,000. I don’t know if we will make that, but it will get close probably.”

Kindred says there will be another fund raising event for the Safe Ride Program on the 25th , called the Wing Ding.

“We’ve got 20 bars in town that will be cooking chicken wings. You can go in and sample the wings and Safe Ride will be running that day to take you from place to place. The nice thing of it is, Safe Ride is starting at 12:30 that day and will run until 3 o’clock in the morning. There is no reason for anybody to worry about driving. They can get a ride home.”

Kindred says, the Safe Ride program needs about 25,000 dollars to really get back into the swing of things and between the Cook off and Wing Ding, he hopes to get close.

“Between the two fundraisers, I think we will get close. If we don’t then we will dream up something else to do, because we have to get this thing back going. It’s great for the community, the Police Department even loved it. They made very positive comments about it. It saves them a lot of hassle too. It is an all around great program for the community.”

Kindred says he is thankful for everyone that came out to the Chili Cook-off, especially those who took the time to cook.