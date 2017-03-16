Chipman earns Assistant Principal of the Year award from Illinois Principal’s Association

A District 117 administrator is the recipient of an award from one of the state’s most highly-recognized educational associations.

Jacksonville High School Assistant Principal Tim Chipman recently learned that he’d been named the Assistant Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principal’s Association.

Chipman credits his co-workers for the recognition.

“A colleague of mine nominated in the fall, and so then I learned that I was the recipient last Thursday. I work with a great time, and this reflects their work, our work, together in this district,” says Chipman.

Chipman explains what the IPA looks for in an award recipient, and says he’s fortunate to be a part of District 117 during this exciting time.

“I think the (IPA) looks at a variety of factors, someone who has a vision for the school and who works to implement that in various ways. Someone who’s a strategic thinker and involved in the life of the school. This is a great time to be in Jacksonville School District 117. The building improvements are an outward manifestation of the vision that we have here in this community. We are a community rooted in education, we have a lot to celebrate, but we’re moving forward boldly into the future too,” Chipman says. .

Chipman is currently in his third year as Assistant Principal at Jacksonville High School.

Prior to becoming an administrator at JHS, Chipman began his teaching career at Turner Junior High School and also spent a year teaching abroad in Latvia.