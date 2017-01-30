CICBC Reaching Out To Donors

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is will be hosting a blood drive on Monday. The CICBC has an urgent need for donors due to weather related blood drive cancellations and illnesses of normal donors.

Mindy Melton, a Recruitment Development Coordinator with the CICBC explains when and where the blood drive is.

Melton explains why the CICBC is so low on their blood supplies.

Melton says that the CICBC was able to respond to the blood needs of the trauma patients at local hospitals, but without more donations they may not be able to supply blood to new patients.

Melton says that you don’t need to have an appointment to donate, but if you would like to make one you can call 217-241-7550 or click here.

