Citizen’s Police Academy Opens Enrollment for 27th Class

The Jacksonville Police Department is opening its enrollment period for the 27th class of the Citizen’s Police Academy beginning on February 18th. The academy allows for regular citizens to volunteer their time and coordinate with the local police department to better understand police work and build relationships with police. Loren Hamilton, the Public & Child Service Agent and Crimestoppers coordinator of the Jacksonville Police Department explains what happens at the academy.

‘Class lasts twelve weeks beginning on February 18th with a graduation in May. They are every Tuesday night from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm , and students have the opportunity to find out a little bit more about what goes on behind the scenes at the police department The students will do scenarios with the officers, drive the squad cars, hear from some of the officers and the Morgan County State’s Attorney and Sheriff’s Department as well. We hope for it to be an educational and fun time.”

Hamilton says they limit the class size to 20-25 students due to accommodations at the department. He says that once people graduate they can begin volunteering to help out police at major events.

“Once you graduate the academy you have the option to volunteer and be a part of our volunteer program which assists with parades, festivals, events in the city and things like that. It is totally voluntarily, you don’t have to do that, you can just take the class and learn a little bit more about what is going on in your community.”

Any questions concerning the academy can be asked at the police department at 200 West Douglas Avenue or by talking to class coordinators Sgt. Olivia Mefford, Patrolman Phillip Warren, or Hamilton by calling 479-4630. https://www.jacksonvilleil.gov/departments/police_department/citizens_police_academy.php