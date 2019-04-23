Citizens Utility Board rep to speak at KIP Cafe this Thursday

The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living will hold a ‘Knowledge is Power’ presentation, known as the ‘KIP Cafe’, later this week.

A press release from JACIL Administrative Assistant Roger Deem detailed the event.

Citizens Utility Board representative Scott Allen is set to have a question and answer session at JACIL on Thursday April 25th about utility bills, as well as all clean energy options.

The press release says Allen will also tell attendees how they may be able to stop robocalls and predatory sales tactics used by some alternative electric and gas suppliers.

In addition, the discussion will cover the Citizens Utility Board Help Center, as well as a recently published study on the impact that driving electric vehicles can have on electric bills.

In its 35th year, the Citizens Utility Board organization is a nonprofit utility watchdog created by the state legislature. The organization is part of the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, working to promote pro-consumer, clean-energy legislation in Illinois.

The event is 11:30 am to 1:30 pm on Thursday, April 25 at Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living, which is located at 15 Permac Road. A light lunch will be served at 11:30, and the presentation will begin at noon and will end no later than 1:30.

Anyone who has not registered is asked to call JACIL by the end of the day today.

To register, call JACIL at 217-245-8371. The Center for Independent Living will provide an ASL interpreter for deaf and hard of hearing attendees.