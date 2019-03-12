City approves amendments to Scott-Morgan-Green, North Morgan Water Co-op agreements

Several amendments to the Scott-Morgan-Green and North Morgan Water Cooperative agreements were the highlight of last night’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

Jacksonville aldermen discussed a number of topics at last night’s city council meeting, including the transfer of the 2018 Home Rule Volume Cap to the Western Illinois Economic Development Authority, as well as annual reports on the city’s police and fire pensions.

Among the highlights of last night’s meeting was the council’s approval of amendments for the Scott-Morgan-Green and North Morgan Water Cooperative agreements. City Attorney Dan Beard goes over exactly what those amendments say.

“We’ve been in discussions with SMG (Scott-Morgan-Green) and North Morgan Water Cooperative now for about three years and trying to resolve some questions and issues involving their rate structure. From the city’s stand point, what we wanted was guaranteed minimum purchases that they would make, what they wanted was a reduction in their rates from 125 percent of what we charge city residents to 100 percent of what we charge city residents. They have their own distribution costs, they have their own equipment, they have a lot of costs that were really driving their rates up,” says Beard.

Beard explains the agreement that was settled on by the council in regards to those amendments.

“The council felt that, in exchange for getting a guarantee that they would be purchasing water from us for forty years into the future, it was worth then negotiating those rates down to 100 percent,” Beard explains.

Beard says that the approval of these amendments will not spell any significant changes for those who receive city water.

“No, it should not (impact people who receive city water), the rates that we approved with these two co-ops, those were the rates that were included in this past year’s budget,” says Beard.

Also at last night’s meeting, aldermen approved a resolution awarding bids to Westown Ford in Jacksonville for three utility squad cars for the Jacksonville Police Department. City Council members also approved a resolution accepting an engineering proposal for the Jones Place Lift Station Forcemain Replacement Project.