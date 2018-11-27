City Council approves first reading for 3.5 percent tax levy for 2018

Tax levies for 2018 were among the main topics of discussion at last night’s city council meeting.

Under committee reports at last night’s Jacksonville city council meeting, aldermen voted in favor of the first reading of an ordinance for a 3.5 percent tax levy for 2018, up one percentage point from last year’s 2.5 percent. Out of the ten aldermen, eight voted in favor or the 3.5 percent tax levy while two voted against that figure. Among those who cast a yes vote were Bill Scott, Jeff Hopkins, Tony Williams, Lori Large-Oldenettel, Karen Mudd, Mike Bartlett, Aaron Scott and Don Cook, while Mike Wankel and Steve Warmowski were the two city council members voting no.

As one of the eight that voted in favor of the 3.5 percent tax levy, Williams says the city’s police and fire pensions were what had the largest influence on his decision.

“Last year, we actually voted for a 2.5 (percent) tax levy, realizing that with the costs that we were going to incur, that we were going to lose about $82,000 worth of revenue. Another thing we want to do is be fiscally responsible for the city to make sure that if there are going to be expenses coming down, because you figure things such as the fire and police pensions, they’re constantly going to go up. But at a break-even, you’re looking at about a 3 percent tax levy, and so, the reason I said yes (to a 3.5 percent tax levy) is for the fact that it is only going to give us about $30,000 more, which, we always need to stay ahead of these police and fire pensions,” says Williams.

Warmowski explains his reasoning for voting against the 3.5 percent figure.

“I voted no on raising the tax levies to 3.5 percent because I think the city should be limited to 2.1 percent, which is what all of the other taxing bodies in the area are limited to. We can get more – up to 5 percent – because we are home rule, but I still think that we should limit ourselves voluntarily to the 2.1 percent, which is the cap that the other taxing bodies have to limit themselves to,” Warmowski explains.

During the discussion in the workshop session, aldermen Cook expressed that there is sometimes a misconception amongst property owners when they hear about the city raising its tax levy. He explains what that misconception is and what occurred at last night’s meeting.

“When (property owners) hear the phrase ‘tax levy increase,’ they believe that their entire property taxes are going to increase that amount, which is not true. The only thing that’s going to increase is…the city like 21 percent of the entire property tax, so of that 21 percent, it’s going to go up 3.5 percent, not your entire property tax, we don’t do that. The county does the assessment of all properties and they’ll be the ones that set the numbers. We could have a zero percent tax levy increase, but that doesn’t mean that your property tax wouldn’t go up. So the county does the assessment, and they set the rates for property taxes,” says Cook.

According to City Attorney Dan Beard, the total tax levy for the city of Jacksonville is $6,402,780 dollars. That’s made up of the general corporate purposes levy of $4,082,780 dollars. The levy for the Jacksonville Public Library is $520,000, while the levy for the police pension comes to $1,000,070, and the fire pension, $730,000.