City Council approves new agreement between JPD and CIEG unit

Among a number of action items on last night’s agenda, Jacksonville aldermen approved a resolution an Equitable Sharing Memorandum of Understanding between the Jacksonville Police Department and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group.

As explained by Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford as he addressed the council last night, there is a new law now that changes the way federal funds are dispersed to various law enforcement agencies when working with the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, or CIEG. First, Chief Mefford explain exactly what this CIEG unit is.

Chief Mefford goes over the change in the law, and explains why he needed to get the city council’s approval.

Also at last night’s meeting, Jacksonville aldermen approved a resolution of support for the application for the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Funds for the construction of sidewalks associated with Washington Elementary School.