City Council approves resolution to begin work on local school walking routes

Jacksonville aldermen passed a resolution for preliminary construction engineering services for improving walking routes to local schools at last night’s meeting.

During the workshop portion of last night’s city council meeting, Jacksonville aldermen heard from Hutchison Engineering Vice President Jim Burke regarding a number of projects. Among the projects Burke discussed was the Safe Routes to School Project, which operates through the Illinois Department of Transportation to promote safer walking and biking routes for students on their way to school.

Burke says that since this Safe Routes to School Project deals almost specifically with walking or biking routes to school, they’ve identified Washington Elementary as the district school with the highest percentage of walkers and bikers. He discusses why this local project will focus mainly on Washington for this year’s work.

As for how this project will be funded, Burke goes over the maximum grant money that can be awarded by IDOT. He also explains that, while these types of projects are typically funded on a match-basis, the Safe Routes to School Project is different in that sense.

Also at last night’s meeting, after some discussion on the issue, aldermen are looking for community feedback on a proposal to allow liquor sales before noon on Sunday. This item will be considered at the next city council meeting, with an emergency clause that would allow aldermen to quickly approve it.