City Council hears JCCD presentation on updating community relations with Jacksonville’s deaf community

Improving communications between the City of Jacksonville and its deaf community was the focus of much of last night’s city council meeting.

During the workshop session prior to the regular meeting, Jacksonville aldermen heard a presentation by members of the OCM Committee of the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf, or JCCD, regarding how to best update community relations. The three women that spoke through Master Interpreter Jonathan Bordean were JCCD President Deloris “DeDe’ Summers, Deaf Advocate Paula Chance and JCCD member Jeannie Jones.

The overall mission of the JCCD is to “provide a place and programs for deaf and hard of hearing individuals to meet for education, guidance, support and socialization.” As for their central message last night, they told the city council that their hope is to “ensure the deaf and hard of hearing citizens in Jacksonville receive and convey information for full accessibility to services with appropriate accommodations.”

The JCCD also presented their top five priorities, which included: the use of the JCCD as the center for general information on the Deaf and referrals for the public; share knowledge of the Americans with Disabilities Act with the city government on the communication needs of the deaf community; spread the visibility of the local deaf community with the city council and other local groups; contact local media outlets and other groups to improve communication accessibility/accommodations; and communicate with the Village of South Jacksonville.

Aside from their main points, there were some of more interesting points brought forth. Speaking through Interpreter Bordean, Chance and Summers say much of their presentation was about raising awareness. One area they’d like to raise awareness in is the deaf community’s relationship with local police.

“We were talking about the possibility of possibly having an interpreter on-call, at all times, 24/7, whether that be through a contract or what. We were basically bringing up some ideas and suggests,” says Chance. “(We wanted to bring up ideas and suggests) because we want better services for the future. We’re trying to get things to be better accessible and have more effective communication for both the deaf person and the hearing person,” Summers says.

On the subject of an on-call interpreter for situations involving police, according to Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford, his department is required to have a Master Interpreter in those situations, and as of right now, there are only five such interpreters available. Mefford says while it’s unfortunate that there aren’t more of these qualified interpreters, the ones they do have go above and beyond in their service.

Chance also brought up the much-talked-about situation that occurred at a local food establishment several weeks ago in which a deaf individual described an unfortunate situation caused by the communication barrier between customer and employee. Through the interpreter, Chance says that, in terms of that situation, the fact that the business contacted police and certain media outlets contacted the Illinois School for the Deaf is a great example of area residents being unaware of the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf and the services they provide.

“I was emphasizing that because of what has happened with one of the businesses locally and it made the news. I believe it was uncalled for, but the place of business called the police, either because they were unable to communicate or felt threatened, I’m not sure. But my question, and the question all of us have, is why would the business call the police and why would the newspaper call the Illinois School for the Deaf (rather than the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf)? What does that tell you about our community? It tells you that they don’t necessarily know where to go to or who to turn to (in situations such as these involving deaf or hard of hearing individuals), so that was another reason of raising awareness that we came to do tonight,” Chance says.

Also in attendance at last night’s meeting was Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford, who listened to and addressed many of the groups concerns. Mefford explains how officers with the Jacksonville Police Department are trained to handle situations involved individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“When we re-did our policy manual and procedure two years ago, we put a big emphasis on the Americans with Disabilities Act and communications with people with disabilities. That emphasis has really carried over into training. Not only do we require officers to review that policy regularly and sign-off on it that they understand it, we’re putting it into practice by having other classes brought to the police department. This week we happened to have two individuals from JACIL coming in to teach us about deaf and hard of hearing response to domestic violence. So officers are getting first-hand knowledge from individuals who’ve experienced things or have more expertise in that type of training, so that our officers can get some knowledge on what to expect in those types of situations,” Mefford explains.

One of the ways in which the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf hopes to increase awareness and visibility is by working not only with the Jacksonville City Council, but also the Village of South Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations. In doing so, the JCCD is hosting an Open House and Business After Hours event on March 28th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at their main building located at 907 West Superior Avenue.