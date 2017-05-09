City Council hears report on city-wide recycling survey

By Blake Schnitker on May 9 at 5:59am

Jacksonville aldermen heard the results of a community-wide recycling survey at last night’s meeting.

Towards the end of the workshop, a presentation was given by three Illinois College students in regards to research they conducted about recycling habits within the city of Jacksonville.

Yao Ngala (Yow Nuh-gah-lah), Keshauna Moon (Key-Shawn-Uh), and Edwin Ramirez presented results from a mail-in survey that garnered more than 1,000 respondents.

Their research was done in an effort to gauge Jacksonville residents’ interests in recycling to assist the City in better negotiating an upcoming contract with a recycling provider.

While Oldenettel does not want to speak for the interests of the council or committees, she’s hopeful that recycling continues in Jacksonville.

In other action at last night’s meeting, new Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford introduced several of his officers that recently-received promotions from within the JPD.

City Clerk Skip Bradshaw announced during the new business portion of the meeting that the city’s audit is complete and he hopes to have the information ready to present by the first Council meeting of June. The next city council meeting will be May 22nd.