City Council Hears Survey Results

MacMurray College’s Social Research Class presented the results of the Jacksonville Commission on Disabilities and Human Relations Community Needs Assessment Survey last night during the City Council Workshop.

Dr. Joe Squillace Director of the MacMurray College Social Work Program explains the results of the survey.

The City Council meeting followed the Workshop last night and saw the reappointment of John Clancy, Kyla Hurt, and Charles Rice to the Jacksonville Heritage Cultural Center Board and a change to a restaurant’s liquor license.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard explains the change.

The Council also approved an economic development loan to The Frozen Penguin and approved a resolution to enter into a professional service agreement with Hutchison Engineering regarding the rehabilitation of the City’s Salt Dome Structure.