City Council holds final meeting of 2017 tonight

An ordinance on tax levies and a policy on sexual harassment highlight tonight’s city council meeting.

Jacksonville aldermen will meet for the final time this year at tonight’s city council meeting.

As usual, the evening will begin with the workshop session at 6 o’clock. Here, aldermen will discuss rezoning for property located at 458 Ebey Street, as well as adopting a policy that prohibits sexual harassment. Also during the workshop, under a report from the Utility Department, aldermen will discuss a proposal for an archaeological survey for the Water Main surge Protection Project.

For the regular meeting, city council members will vote on the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a policy prohibiting sexual harassment. The city council will next hear reports from the Community Development Department, as well as several reports from the City Clerk on the budget and revenue analysis.

On the consent agenda, aldermen will vote on a resolution to approve the proposal for an archaeological survey for the Water Main Surge Protection Project. Under personnel and finance, the city council will also look to approve the second reading of an ordinance for levying taxes for 2017.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.