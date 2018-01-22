City Council to discuss 2018 Appropriations Budget at tonight’s meeting

The city’s 2018 Appropriations Budget and liquor ordinance highlight tonight’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

A Finance Committee meeting will kick the night off at 5:15 to discuss the aforementioned 2018 Appropriations Budget. Aldermen will then enter into the workshop portion of their meeting following the Finance Committee meeting. Here, city council members will share their thoughts on the possibility of amending Jacksonville’s liquor ordinance, and have further discussion regarding the Appropriations Budget.

Between the workshop session and regular meeting, the city council will meet for an executive session to discuss two items: the operations of the utility department, and pending litigation.

Following their executive session, aldermen will meet in the council chambers for the regular meeting. The light agenda for tonight includes a report from City Attorney Dan Beard in which aldermen will hear the first reading of an ordinance to amend the liquor ordinance. Other items on the agenda include a City Treasurer’s report and a resolution authorizing payments from the Waterworks and Sewerage Projects Fund for services rendered and improvement projects.

Tonight’s city council meeting starts no later than 7 o’clock on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.