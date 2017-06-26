City Council to discuss several projects, agreements tonight

Several projects and agreements will be discussed at tonight’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

Starting with the workshop session at 6, council members will discuss Illinois Economic Development Bonds for a project involving MacMurray College.

Aldermen will also discuss the expansion of an enterprise zone and extending their curbside recycling services agreement with Area Disposal Service, Inc.

During the city council meeting, in the Mayor’s Report, Brad Besson is likely to be appointed to the Jacksonville Plan Commission. In the City Attorney’s Report, there is a resolution to accept a proposal from Municode for the re-codification of the Jacksonville Code of Ordinances.

Under committee reports, there are two second readings of ordinances to amend the Jacksonville Zoning Map, the first for property located at 876 West State Street and the second for property located at 1013 and 1033 East Morton Avenue.

Tonight’s workshop session will start at 6 o’clock, followed by the regular city council at 7. Both meetings will take place in the Jacksonville Municipal Building.