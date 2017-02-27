City Council to discuss Water Pacts at tonight’s meeting

The Jacksonville City Council will meet tonight for their regularly scheduled workshop and city council meeting.

On the agenda for the workshop tonight are discussions of a proposal received regarding the Fourth of July fireworks display and discussions of the purchase of two new squad cars for the Jacksonville Police Department.

The City Council meeting will follow after the workshop and will see the reappointments of members of the Cemeteries board and the Airport Authority.

Two contract amendments related to water pacts will be discussed at tonight’s meeting. The first involves an amendment to the village of Franklin water purchase contract with the city of Jacksonville that would extend the contract 40 years. The second amendment to be discussed deals with the Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Cooperative District agreement.

Also at the meeting tonight will be the second reading of an ordinance making appropriations for corporate purposes for fiscal year 2017 and more resolutions approving payments for work on the New Water Treatment Plant.

The City Council workshop will begin tonight at 6 in the Commission Room of the Municipal Building with the City Council Meeting to follow at no later than 7 in the Council Chambers.