City Council to hear from Prairie Knolls residents, vote on resolutions for fire department

Jacksonville aldermen will hear a presentation regarding the ongoing situation at Prairie Knolls Mobile Home Park prior to tonight’s city council meeting.

During the Mayor’s report during the workshop session of tonight’s council meeting, a handful of concerned residents from Prairie Knolls will speak to members of the city council about what they’ve claimed to be increasingly un-affordable rates. This presentation comes a little more than a week after a meeting was organized by residents to try and spread awareness regarding the issue to local political and social leaders.

Aside from the presentation regarding Prairie Knolls, tonight’s city council meeting will focus mainly on three different resolutions pertaining to the Jacksonville Fire Department and local EMS agencies.

On the consent agenda for tonight’s meeting, aldermen will discuss and vote on a resolution to authorize and accept the purchase of three Bullard thermal imagers for the Jacksonville Fire Department. In addition, city council members will look at a resolution to authorize the purchase of a Hurst eDraulic combi tool for the Jacksonville Fire Department Substation. Another resolution on tonight’s agenda deals with whether or not to authorize upgrades to local fire and EMS reporting software.

Under Utilities, Jacksonville aldermen will also discuss and vote on a resolution to award a bid for Phase 2 of the Webster Street Water Main Replacement Project. During the committee reports from the Utility Department, aldermen will review a resolution to authorize city funds for a shared portion for the permit and design of a grant application for an In-Lake Sediment Dam to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for Lake Mauivaisterre.

All of tonight’s action takes place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.