City Council to hear Hydrology Study on Town Brook

City Council members will consider a number of different items tonight as they meet for the first time in a month.

All of tonight’s action kicks off at 5 p.m. with a Hydrology Study on the Town Brook with officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The normal workshop session will follow at 6 p.m. Here, under a report from city attorney Dan Beard, Jacksonville aldermen will discuss waiving bids and accepting a proposal for demolition at 227 West Beecher Avenue, as well as Illinois Economic Development Revenue Bonds for a project at MacMurray College.

City Council members will also hear a number of committee reports. Under Parks and Lakes, aldermen will discuss rates for The Links Golf Course, and 2019 boat races at Lake Jacksonville. In Planning and Public Works, aldermen will review an application for the Safe Routes to School Funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation for sidewalk construction near Washington Elementary School. City Council members will also discuss the Enterprise Zone, as well as requests to rezone property located at 321-323 East Morgan Street and at 302 West Morton Avenue. Under Public Protection, aldermen will discuss the hiring of one probationary patrolman to the Jacksonville Police Department, as well as an Equitable Sharing Memorandum of Understanding between the Jacksonville Police Department and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group. In the Utilities report, city council members will look at the 2019 budget and water/sewer rates, and discuss a change order for the Webster Avenue Water Main Replacement Project.

All of tonight’s action takes place on the second floor of the Jacksonville Municipal building.