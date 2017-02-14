City Council Updates Ordinances For New Restaurants

The Jacksonville City Council meeting last night was conducted by the Honest Abe District Boy Scouts for Boy Scouts Citizenship Day. The scouts had their work cut out for them as the meeting saw the approval of an ordinance amending the Jacksonville Municipal code to grant a liquor license to Fugiyama Il, Inc. A Japanese steakhouse that will be opening on Morton, next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezzard explains, why the license needed to be approved through the city council.

“We are tapped out as far as the number of liquor licenses according to our ordinance. So, if any new business comes into town and is wanting a liquor license, we come to the council and we request and addition. They came in about a month ago and this was their second reading so we will issue their license tomorrow.”

The City Council also approved the rezoning of the corner of Main and Morton just east of the Ferris Wheel. The site will be the new home of a Dunkin’ Donuts. Mayor Ezzard explains why the site had to be rezoned.

“The special use is put on because they want a drive-thru and whenever a drive-thru is attached that is how the special use tag gets used. There is some development there. We are happy that, that corner is going to have development. It is one of the best corners in Jacksonville and it will make Morton Avenue even more thriving than it is.”

The Council also approved the payment of almost 1.2 million dollars for engineering services and construction on the New Water Treatment Plant Project.

Mayor Ezzard says the New Water Treatment Plant will be an asset to the region.

“We knew that we were going to have to spend this money and when you drive by the construction you really get a feel of how nice it is going to be and what an asset it will be to our community and our region. Hopefully it will be functional in the late fall and in the spring of 2018 it will be full steam ahead.”

The Council also approved the purchase of a 2017 Ford F150 Super Cab for use at the Jacksonville Cemeteries Department.