City of Jacksonville announces Snow Emergency starting Friday, 10PM

The City of Jacksonville has announced that with the upcoming weather event anticipated for this weekend, a Snow Emergency for Jacksonville will be declared at 10:00 pm on Friday, January 11, 2019, through Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 8:00 am. This snow emergency has been declared in order to ensure efficient and safe snow removal operations. Parking on the snow emergency routes is prohibited and motorists face the possibility that their vehicles will be removed and towed elsewhere. It is recommended to not park on the streets at all whenever possible.

Drivers are reminded to watch for snow removal crews so as to allow them room to do their work. Persons clearing private parking lots and sidewalks are reminded to not plow the snow into the streets.

WINTER DRIVING TIPS

Do not go out unless absolutely necessary during severe winter weather.

Reduce speed appropriately for the road conditions.

Keep a safe distance of several car lengths from all other vehicles.

Give snow and emergency operations vehicles the right away and keep a safe distance at all times.

Make sure you have a well charged cell phone if traveling under winter conditions.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes a warm coat, flashlight, gloves and snow shovel.