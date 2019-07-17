City of Jacksonville Cooling Center Locations

During the excessive heat, Jacksonville residents will have a number of places to go to cool off. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect from the National Weather Service from 1PM this afternoon until 7PM Saturday evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning, the elderly, or young children. Pets should also be taken into consideration in the heat.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

The location of Cooling Centers in the City of Jacksonville are:

New Directions Heating and Cooling Center, located at 100 South Fayette Street will handle evening hours. For information on their complete hours call 217-271-1014.

The City of Jacksonville Municipal Building located at 200 West Douglas Avenue and the Jacksonville Public Library at 201 West College Avenue are also designated cooling center during their business hours of operation.

More addresses may be added to this list throughout the week. Stay posted for additions.