City of Jacksonville Declares Snow Emergency At 6PM

The Morgan County Emergency Management Office has declared the City of Jacksonville to be under a Snow Emergency beginning at 6PM tonight running through 10PM tomorrow evening.

The emergency has been declared in order to ensure efficient and safe snow removal operations. Parking on the snow emergency routes is prohibited and motorists face the possibility that their vehicles will be removed and towed elsewhere. It is recommended to not park on the streets at all whenever possible. Drivers are reminded to watch for snow removal crews so as to allow them room to do their work. Persons clearing private parking lots and sidewalks are reminded to not plow the snow into the streets.

For more information, call Morgan County ESDA at 479-4616 or call the Street Department at 479-4653.