City of Jacksonville Releases Statement About Alternative Energy Solicitation

The City of Jacksonville has released a statement in regards to the solicitation of Alternative Energy Suppliers in the area. Open Door Energy, LLC and their representatives are not affiliated with the city or Ameren-Illinois, according to the statement. The City of Jacksonville has asked that anyone who would like to file a complaint about Open Door’s solicitation may do so by calling the City Clerk’s office at 479-4613. Residents are under no obligation to show the solicitors a copy of their utility bill or provide them with any personal information.

