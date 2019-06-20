City of Mt. Sterling Enters Phase 1 of Downtown Revitalization Project

The City of Mt. Sterling will be looking different soon. The city is revitalizing their downtown area to help lure new businesses to the community and to make things ADA compliant for citizens. Mt. Sterling City Administrator Vada Yingling explains some of the details of the project. “We were awarded $1.5 million in an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, as part of federal pass-through money, through the State of Illinois. The project on Main Street is $1.9 million for two-and-a-half blocks. We are going to replace the storm sewer, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks along with updated period lighting. It will go with the era design of our historic district. We will also be including street scape, which includes park benches, trash cans, bicycle racks, and so forth. The completion date of the contract is December 13th.”

Reese Construction out of Quincy is the contractor for the project. Yingling explains how far along the project is currently. “They already have the first block completely done. They are awaiting some materials to be approved by the State of Illinois. We already have a block completed of the storm sewer and the sidewalks. We are waiting for the lighting to be installed and the parking lanes to be reinstalled. Right now, the company is in the second block down by the Post Office and the old Ayerco gas station on the south side of Main Street. Things look a little tore up and a little dirty. With all things that change comes new. The city is really excited about the completion of the project.”

Yingling says this is part of a large plan for Mt. Sterling’s downtown area. “Phase 2 will be a separate cycle of ITEP grant money, which we will reapply for in time. The second phase would be a block north on Capital Street and a block south on Capital, which is the 2 streets that intersect in the main part of downtown. We’re getting wider sidewalks, which will make every entrance into each building ADA-compliant for our citizens. It will give a wider berth for that clear through for handicap accessibility. It will also allow space for the new park benches and for businesses to do sidewalk sales and enjoy outside seating. If there are new venues that come, we’d like to think this project serves not only our current businesses but those who wish to come here in the future.”

The Tracy Family Foundation helped with getting the project some crucial public relations information. Yingling explains the extent of the Foundation’s help. “The City of Mt. Sterling did a marketing plan. I wrote a grant to the Tracy Foundation for some funding so we could get professional marketing help. They helped us with some materials for pre-construction and a guidebook during construction, signage, and a Facebook presence. They have not exactly donated any money directly to the downtown construction but have provided support for it along the way.”

Mt. Sterling is also receiving more renovations in the downtown area. An older building was recently purchased by DOT Foods to place an employee-only medical clinic in the facility. Another retail space is being added as well as several new homes are being constructed in and around the downtown area. The downtown construction and revitalization efforts began in earnest in 2012 with the Facade Improvement Program, which the Tracy Foundation help start to improve the community. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by December.