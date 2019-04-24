City of Virginia Restructures Loan with IEPA

The state Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to work with the City of Virginia in regards to a loan.

As WLDS/WEAI first reported back on April 11th, the City of Virginia voted to raise water rates to help fill the void in the city’s water expenditures on March 14th. It appears that the raise in water rates has helped the City restructure its loan with the Illinois EPA.

As reported by the Cass County Star-Gazette, the Illinois EPA has approved modifying the debt structure to the city from the loan issued in 2013 to finance the city’s new water plant and water system. The debt structure will increase the life of the loan by 10 years, greatly easing the city’s finances. The city’s new water plant had been running at half capacity, leaving the city in a gap in money to cover the cost of the payments to the initial loan.

The council gave final approval to raise the city’s water rates at the meeting to take effect May 1. The minimum rate remains $38, however, the minimum usage will be lowered from 2000 gallons down to 1000 gallons. Additional gallons will be pro-rated at $8.50 per 1000. Rates will also be increased by 30 cents per 1000 gallons for sales to the Arenzville Rural Water Cooperative, Cass Rural Water District, and North Morgan Water Cooperative.