City of Winchester Fills Alderman Vacancy, Appoints Treasurer

The Winchester City Council has a new member and the city has a new treasurer after last week’s monthly council meeting. Mayor Rex McIntyre selected Winchester native Sally Long to take the vacated Ward 2 seat on the council. Long replaces Cathy Debold who resigned last month after what Debold said were issues with management of the city. McIntire told the Scott County Times that Long’s work history in management with Aldi’s and finance work with J.C. Penny more than qualified her for the job.

The council also approved the appointment of Wanda Cody, formerly of Jacksonville, to the vacated treasurer position. Cody replaces Amy Brown who also resigned last month. According to the Scott County Times, Cody came recommended by Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Director Blake Roderick.

Both positions are up for election next year in April. McIntire says the experience through the end of the year will help the two new officials decide whether they would like to file for the position when candidate petitioning begins in December.