City transfers $50,000 from general fund to Links Golf Course

Additional funds were transferred to the city-owned Links Golf Course following last night’s Jacksonville city council meeting.

With the sport in the midst of a national decline, Jacksonville aldermen approved a transfer of $50,000 from the city’s general fund to the golf course to have enough money to cover payroll. According to city council members, this is a shortage that occurs on an annual basis with the golf course, however it was mentioned by City Clerk Skip Bradshaw that this year, the shortage has arrived a month or two earlier than usual.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard says that the city will need to review how this process has taken place in the past when they look at the city’s budget.

Alderman Lori Large-Oldenettel told her fellow city council members that she believes there should have been more of a forewarning prior to last night’s request to transfer a significant sum of money such as this.

Also at last night’s meeting, aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s policy in regards to the sale of alcoholic beverages before noon on Sundays. While the first reading was passed last night, there will still be another vote coming at the next city council meeting in two weeks as to whether or not those sales will be permitted.