City Wide Garage Sales and Clean Up

The city of Jacksonville is offering a helping hand to city residents needing to clean out garage and property over the next two weekends.

The two step effort starts with a community wide garage sale this weekend and a city wide clean up next weekend.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the garage sales are listed in the Jacksonville Journal Courier. Alderman Erin White Williams in the first ward has organized the garage sale from 7 to 4 today, tomorrow and Sunday.

Ezard says the garage sales this week will lead into the city wide clean up next weekend. It runs June 6th, 7th and 8th from 7 to 2 on Thursday and Friday, and 7 to noon on Saturday.

Ezard says hazardous waste, tires, batteries, dirt and rock and landscape waste will not be accepted next weekend during the clean up.

Again, all items should be dropped off at Oak Street near the city garage starting next Thursday. Participants should be ready to prove they are city residents by having their drivers’ license ready for display.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

