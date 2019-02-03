Clean Up For Flooding Has Begun For Some Across Region

Clean up has begun for some but not all levee districts in the listening area after the Spring floods. WGEM in Quincy announced that Pike and Adams County’s Sny Levee District has begun removal of sandbags along their levee district this week. Water was touching the bottom of the levee last week near Hull, according to local Emergency Management officials. Money to fix the levee system after the flood will come through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Alicia Tate-Nadeau, acting director of Illinois Emergency Management Agency, toured the area still impacted by flooding last week urging citizens to report flood damages. The State of Illinois is currently assessing as much flood damage as possible to try and received federal aid money for repairs of local infrastructure.

Locally and to the south of the WLDS/WEAI listening area, clean up hasn’t really begun along the levee districts as water still remains for many places. Morgan County Emergency Management Coordinator Phil McCarty says that money and manpower will be the determining factor of when sandbags will come off of levees. However, for now, he says that the sandbags will remain as long as water remains. Cleanup for levee districts will cost several million dollars as sandbags will have to go landfills, the levees will have to be sculpted back to their original design, and inspections and redesign will have to take place. For now, residents and emergency management appears to be taking it a day at a time.