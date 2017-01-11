CNB Bank & Trust Offering Scholarships to High School Seniors

An area bank is offering scholarship opportunities to local high school students.

CNB Bank & Trust is announcing their partnership with Community Bankers Association of Illinois for the scholarship program.

CNB Director of Marketing Shelley Singleton says the scholarship program is statewide and has gone on for a number of years.

Singleton says the process of applying for the scholarships is rather simple, and further explains what prospective scholarship winners will be asked to do.

Singleton encourages students to get their applications in, and that the program is a win-win for everyone.

For students who’d like to apply for the CNB scholarships, Singleton says they should speak with their school’s guidance counselors. CNB is also announcing that the deadline for the scholarship applications has been extended to Friday, January 20.