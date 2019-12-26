Cocoa With a Cop Gives Kids a Chance to Meet JPD Officers and McGruff the Crime Dog

A new event being hosted by the Jacksonville Police Department aims to let children enjoy a cup of Cocoa with a Cop.

The Jacksonville Police Department regularly hosts the Coffee With a Cop events at the Hardees on West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville.

This holiday season the department has decided to try something a little different and open up the event to children while they are on Christmas break from school.

Loren Hamilton, Crime Stoppers coordinator says that kids will get a chance to visit with local police officers, as well as McGruff the Crime Dog.

“We are doing Cocoa With a Cop at Hardee’s on December 30th. This is the first time we have ever tried this. A lot of the kids are out on Christmas break so we hope their parents will bring them out, to not only see McGruff the Crime Dog, but to interact on a positive note with some of the officers of the police department.

Hardee’s is providing the cocoa for free. They will pick up the bill for that as they do for the other Coffee With a Cop events, so we appreciate everything that Hardee’s Manager Dennis Hayes and his staff at Hardee’s does for us.”

Hamilton says there is no special agenda or speeches set up for the event, just a chance to let children and adults ask questions and voice concerns.

The Cocoa With a Cop event will take place Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Hardee’s located at 842 West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville.

For more information, contact Loren Hamilton at the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or Dennis Hayes with Hardee’s at 217-245-4932