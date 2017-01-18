Cold and Flu Season Hitting West Central Illinois

By Blake Schnitker on January 18 at 9:23am

It’s officially flu season in West Central Illinois as a large number of people throughout the area are calling in sick.

It’s typical at this time of year that a substantial amount of area residents experience cold and flu-like symptoms.

Dr. Ben Montgomery with Memorial Physicians Services in Jacksonville says there are a number of factors contributing to the flu bug.

Montgomery explains how these flu viruses can spread at such a rapid rate.

As for preventative measures people can take, Montgomery says the most important step is to get a flu vaccine every year.

Montgomery also says it’s vital that people wash their hands throughout the day and get at least seven hours of sleep at night in order for their immune system to properly function.