Cold Case To Be Featured On “In Pursuit With John Walsh”

A missing New York native’s case from 2005 whose body parts were found in Macoupin County in 2005 will be featured on a national TV show this coming week. 21 year old Lindsay Marie Harris was last seen alive on a bank camera on May 4, 2005 in Henderson, Nevada. Shortly thereafter, her family in New York reported her missing. John Walsh is supposedly close acquaintances of the family. According to an episode of America’s Most Wanted that aired in November 2005, her rental car was found abandoned in the desert at the southern end of the valley and her credit cards had not been used.

On May 21, 2005, two severed legs were found in a grassy field off of Interstate 55 near Divernon, Illinois by three juveniles riding ATVs in the area and the Illinois State Police were later notified.

After three years of work, the FBI and the Illinois State Police were able to positively match the DNA from the legs to Harris.

Harris, originally from Skaneateles, New York, moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2003 after allegedly meeting a man named Solomon Barron outside of a music show. From her move from New York to Nevada, Harris allegedly became a high scale escort and was arrested for prostitution 5 times between 2003-2005. Barron’s name has long come up as a suspect in her crimes as has the prolific serial killer Neal Falls, who died in 2015. Falls has been linked to the death of several prostitutes and escorts across 10 separate states.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation in Zone 4 have kept the case open and active and have pursued multiple leads in the case in hopes of getting answers on what happened to Harris.

“In Pursuit With John Walsh” will feature the case Sunday at 11PM, Monday at 2AM, and again on February 17th at 5PM on Investigation Discovery. The public is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 4 office at (309) 693-5015 with any information about the case if they have any further information.