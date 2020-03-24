Commissioners Meet Remotely, Pass Cannabis Occupation Tax and Bids For Road Maintenance Letting

The Morgan County Commissioners met in an unorthodox fashion yesterday via teleconference to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus mandates. States Attorney Gray Noll explained during the meeting that the governor had made it possible to ease restrictions concerning physical quorum and rather allowing governing bodies to have quorum via teleconference.

The commissioners passed monthly bills of $99,443, with the major chunk going towards the payment of election judges for last week’s primary election and the monthly payment to the Regional Office of Education. The board unanimously approved the reappointment of David White to the Alexander Water District and David McQueen to the Alexander Fire Protection District for 3 year terms.

County Road Engineer Matt Coultas outlined the letting of bids for road maintenance in the county from the state Motor Fuel Tax fund. The approved total bids came in over $339,000, which was under the highway department’s estimation of $381,000. The commissioners unanimously approved an Ordinance for the County Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax at 3.75% for the county.

Chairman Bradley Zeller thanked the public in his closing remarks for their cooperation at the courthouse. He said that the commissioners will continue to monitor the local situation with local emergency management and health officials to see if they need to approve closure of the courthouse completely in the future.

Zeller said that the commissioners will continue to limit meetings to essential business and postpone any further actions until they are deemed absolutely necessary. The board is expected to keep the teleconference method of meetings for March 30th.