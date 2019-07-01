Commissioners Take No Actions, Open Bids for Weatherization

The Morgan County Commissioners met but took no actions this morning for their first meeting of the month of July. Chairman Bradley Zeller opened bids for county’s weatherization materials for 2019.

Morgan County Planning Representative Dusty Douglas explains the weatherization project. “The MCS administers a weatherization program in three counties: Morgan, Scott, and Cass. It’s an annual appropriation and we’re getting our architectural and mechanical bids together for the new program here this year.”



Douglas details the costs of the bids. “Like anything else, they continue to trend upward. I don’t think it’s anything out of the ordinary. Some folks like to bid on specific line items and others bid on the whole project. For the most part [the costs] are fairly consistent.”

Douglas says what the weatherization project intends to do. “Typically we go with owner-occupied homes and rental units. We just make the envelope of the home more efficient, more energy efficient. Basically, with the ultimate goal of lowering utility bills.”

The county received 2 bids for the mechanical side from Benoist Brothers out of Springfield and Conner Company in Jacksonville. The architectural bids came from Whole Energy & Hardware from Chaska, Minnesota; EFI from Southborough, Massachusetts; RP Lumber in Jacksonville; and Trone Appliance Center in Jacksonville. Chairman Bradley Zeller was encouraged to see 3 of the 6 bids come from Morgan County businesses.

Zeller and Commissioner Ginny Fanning alerted the public that budget hearings for the county will begin on July 9th. The county’s fiscal year ends on August 31st and the new one will begin on the following day. State statute requires the county to post the official budget 15 days ahead of the new fiscal year.

The commissioners did not take up action on passage of the draft ordinance for regulation of wind farms in the county as expected. No explanation was given during the meeting. Betty Nieman did offer one public comment on the wind ordinance, but the item was not on the agenda for the meeting. No time has been posted for the July 9th budget hearing.