Common Thread coming to IC this Afternoon and Evening

Illinois College’s Sibert Theatre is playing host to the St. Louis-based dance company Common Thread this afternoon and evening.

Common Thread features local dancer and instructor Laura Roth, who joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday.

Roth says the dance company is hosting a class in the afternoon and later in the evening, will be performing their latest production.

“We have a modern dance master class from 2 to 3:30 p.m., there’s no charge. And then at night, at 7:30 p.m., Common Thread is doing a full, two-hour show at Sibert Theater,” says Roth.

Roth says that while the class is considered an intermediate course, dancers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

“Any dancers are welcome to take the class, or if you just want to watch you can watch as well. We take class every morning before we rehearse so, it kind of gives you a taste of what we do. Come in and get everything you can from it, there will be a lot of the dancers from the company there so we will be among the crowd helping people,” Roth explains.

As for the show that Common Thread will be putting on, Roth says the performance is broken up into two separate acts. .

“It’s.a two-hour show, the first act is all one piece. Just like in music concerts, a long piece can have several sections, so it’s a one-hour piece for the first act and then second act is broke up a little bit more,” says Roth.

The show is free for IC students and general admission tickets are $15 apiece. To hear our full interview with Roth, click the “What’s On Your Mind?” tab on our website at WLDS/WEAI.com.