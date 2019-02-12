“Communities United” campaign kicks off “High $5” challenge

The Prairieland United Way’s Communities United Campaign is asking area residents to hand out high fives to their community as their 2018-2019 campaign comes to a close.

The local service organization recently announced the start of their “High $5” challenge as part of their effort to garner as much last-minute support as their campaign nears its end. The idea of this new challenge is to raise $20,000 between now and February 24th, and the way the United Way hopes to do so, is by having 4-thousand people across the four-county area of Morgan, Cass, Greene and Scott to donate $5 each.

Campaign chairs Lisa Musch and Brittany Henry joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program yesterday to discuss the new challenge and the campaign. Musch says this year’s campaign is close to 90 percent complete.

To donate to the High $5 challenge, click here. Folks can also check out the Prairieland United Way website or Facebook page once they’ve donated to see their name listed and watch the campaign move closer towards its goal.