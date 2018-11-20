Community members, friends react to death of Ken Bradbury

Community members are reacting to the news of Ken Bradbury’s death Sunday.

Mary Jane Million is Enrollment Operations Coordinator for Lincoln Land Community College in Jacksonville. Million explains Ken Bradbury’s selflessness, even in his final days.

“Ken Bradbury talked the talk, but he also walked the walk. Many people do not realize how much pain Ken has been in the last few months, yet he camouflaged that pain to continue helping others. He is an inspiration and a pure example of selflessness – always putting others before himself. We can all thank God for the blessing of Ken Bradbury, and can rejoice knowing that he is celebrating with his Lord and Saviour.”



Million says Ken has impacted many generations of West Central Illinois citizens.

“I knew of Ken for many years, but I didn’t get the pleasure of being his friend until the last decade or so, when we met through both being staff at Lincoln Land here in Jacksonville. His reputation preceded himself. Ken is hands down the single most creative person I have ever known, and kind and giving. What he has done for others is immeasurable. If you look on Facebook right now, there are thousands of tributes to what he has done.”



Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard also shares his thoughts after Bradbury’s passing.

“First of all, our prayers are with the Bradbury family. I have no doubts that heaven got even better Sunday, and Ken’s faith is now fulfilled. No one will be able to carry those humongous shoes Ken filled. He had such an impact on our community. However, it is very comforting that Ken is now looking down and watching over us. I just want to thank Ken Bradbury for everything. He will never be forgotten.”



Amy Albers, who is the current Executive Director of the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, performed in Ken’s play “Hotrods, Ghosts, and Hatchetheads”, which served as a historical trip through Jacksonville history and as the District 117 sesquicentennial production. Despite this, Albers says Ken was most impactful in her life by what he did for her children as they attended Green Pastures Camp for the Performing Arts, which he founded.

“My relationship with Ken was primarily through my kids who, from the time they could attend the performing arts camp in 5th grade all attended, and then returned later as counselors. He has just played a special role that they will never forget. As a parent, you are just eternally grateful for someone who comes into your kids’ life that has such a positive, meaningful influence on your children, especially when they are at such an impressionable age.”

Funeral services for Ken Bradbury will be held at 10 am Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville with interment services at 2:30 pm Saturday at the McCord Cemetery in Perry. The family will meet friends from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Friday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.