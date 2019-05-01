Community Prayer Luncheon is open to the public at Hamilton’s during National Day of Prayer

The National Day of prayer Thursday will be celebrated locally through an event staged by the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville. Kiwanis will host its annual Community Prayer Luncheon at Hamilton’s Catering. The public is invited to attend.

Hamilton’s will begin serving a buffet lunch at 11:30 and the program begins at noon. The cost for the meal is $9.00 per person. Reservations are not required and walk-in guests are welcome that day. There is no charge for those wanting to attend who do not wish to eat.

The featured speaker this year will be the Reverend Jonathan Warren, pastor at First Presbyterian Church. Special music will be provided by The Gospel Gals. The program will also include a time of community prayer.

The Kiwanis Club will give a 16th annual Lay Person of the Year Award, a recognition given to individuals who have not only made significant contributions to their own church, but have also greatly impacted the Jacksonville area through spiritual leadership and service.

Nominations were submitted by members of the Kiwanis Club with a selection made by the Kiwanis Spiritual Aims Committee, which is hosting the event.

Selected to receive the recognition in 2019 are Larry Armstrong of the United Methodist Church in Winchester, and Wes Hendricker from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Arenzville.

At least two people have won the Lay Person of the Year Award annually since 2008. For more information contact Kiwanis Spiritual Aims Chairman Dan Thompson at 473-4434.