Community Temple Church of God in Christ on the brink of foreclosure

A church that has served the Jacksonville community for over three decades is now on the brink of their building being put under foreclosure.

The Community Temple Church of God in Christ, located at 710 North Clay opened in 2003, but Pastor Samuel Holmes and his wife Tilde have been serving the Jacksonville community in faith since 1987. Lady Tilde and Pastor Samuel Holmes joined WLDS' What's On Your Mind program on Friday to discuss the burden placed in their hands to keep the church doors open and allow their congregation to stay, and to continue community support efforts.

Pastor Samuel gives a history of why this trouble has started, and where they are now.

"The church is really more than a building. That church is an institution, and it has served this community for over thirty years. We are under the threat of foreclosure; the due date to have two hundred thousand [200,000] dollars is Friday, June the 29th.

"Back in 2003, we completed the church and moved in to it. We had a mortgage with a local bank in town until 2009, when the bank was dissolved by the FDIC. And FDIC, in turn, sold our loans to investors. The loans were sold five times. The loans grew to over four hundred thousand [400,000] dollars, and we've worked it down now to two hundred thousand dollars."



Lady Tilde provides examples of ways that Community Temple has served the people of Jacksonville.

"We have many programs that have started because we want to try to meet the needs of the people in our community. For instance, we have Prince of Peace Infant and Toddler Child Care Center and after-school programs, but at this particular time we won't be able to continue with those services. We've had summer food program, we continue to have the food pantry. We have developmental screenings for children age six weeks to five years old. We also have dental screenings for children 18 and under. We have adult training and workshops: how to purchase your home, insurance. We have our male involvement program."



Lady Tilde also mentions upcoming fundraisers and events being held at 710 North Clay and around the Jacksonville area in support of the church.

"We do have some other fundraisers that are going on. We will be having, on Friday May the 18th, a tea at Community Temple from 6 to 8 p.m. Also, on Saturday, June the 2nd and June the 16th, there will be a car wash at Auto Zone on Morton Avenue.

"And there is a special service that will be held still on Saturday, June 30th, but that was already in place, and we still want that to go forth."



Pastor Holmes and his wife have started a GoFundMe page for those interested in donating.

GoFundMe for Community Temple COGIC: gf.me/u/iammh6

Community Temple Church of God in Christ website: www.ctcogicjacksonvilleil.org



Checks can be made payable to:

Community Temple C.O.G.I.C.

P.O. Box 826

Jacksonville, IL 62650

You can also send directly to the church at 710 North Clay Street. Same city/zip code. To listen to our entire interview with Pastor and Lady Holmes, go to the What's on Your Mind section under the news tab right here at WLDS.com.